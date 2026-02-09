Dubai-based Tasmeer Indigo Properties has announced that it has broken ground on its latest residential development -SquareX One - in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

With enabling works under way, the project is set for completion in March 2028, reflecting disciplined construction planning and a clear execution roadmap, said the developer in a statement.

This comes following the strong market response and near sell-out success of its debut project, SquareX Residence, signalling Tasmeer Indigo’s transition from concept-led development to execution-focused delivery.

According to Tasmeer Indigo Properties, SquareX One introduces a distinctive lifestyle and wellness experience uncommon in its segment.

A signature lazy river forms the centrepiece of the development, complemented by carefully curated wellness amenities, including fitness facilities, relaxation zones, and communal spaces designed to promote both physical wellbeing and social interaction.

SquareX One has been launched amid ongoing public-sector investment in JVC, including road upgrades, community enhancements, and the expansion of Hessa Corridor, said the developer.

These developments are strengthening connectivity and reinforcing the area’s position as one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential communities.

The launch of SquareX One represents a key phase in Tasmeer Indigo Properties’ growth strategy, underscoring its focus on delivering thoughtfully designed, future-ready residential communities supported by robust development fundamentals and construction certainty, it added.

SquareX One is a refined evolution of the SquareX concept, offering a more elevated interpretation of contemporary urban living while maintaining a strong emphasis on investment performance and lifestyle relevance. Designed to appeal to modern end-users and investors, the development responds to shifting market preferences toward flexible living formats, short-term rental potential, and design-led spaces that balance comfort with functionality.

Dr Aman Kassim, the Chairman of Tasmeer Indigo Properties, said: "SquareX One builds on insights gained from SquareX Residence, introducing further enhancements in spatial efficiency, construction coordination, and shared amenities to meet the expectations of today’s urban residents and investors."

SquareX One will feature upgraded architectural finishes, enhanced lifestyle amenities, and curated communal spaces designed to support privacy, wellness, and social interaction, he stated.

Khyzer Altaf, President of Tasmeer Indigo Properties, said: "The strong demand for SquareX Residence demonstrated a clear shift in buyer priorities toward projects that combine lifestyle appeal with execution credibility."

"With SquareX One, sales are underway, the escrow account is live, and construction has officially commenced. The project is structured to perform both as a home and as a long-term income-generating asset," he added.

