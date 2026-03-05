Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, has announced a set of leadership appointments that underscore its long-term commitment to succession planning, leadership continuity and the advancement of Bahraini talent into critical leadership roles.

These appointments form part of Alba’s structured Bahrainisation and succession planning strategy, designed to build a robust internal leadership pipeline and ensure sustainable operational excellence.

As part of this broader Bahrainisation agenda, Alba promoted four Bahraini nationals to key managerial positions and advanced two Bahraini managers to Senior Manager roles.

Hussain Abdulla Al Halwachi has been appointed Manager Innovation and Technology Development, bringing 27 years of expertise in industrial laboratories and metallurgy and contributing to positioning Alba’s Laboratory among the top 10 globally for carbon analysis.

Sayed Amer Hussain has been appointed Manager Power Station 5 (PS5) Maintenance, with more than 20 years of experience in electrical engineering and a key role in delivering the PS5 Block 4 Project completed in December 2024.

Saleem Helal Yateem is the new Manager Casthouse Services, bringing nearly 18 years of experience in engineering, maintenance, and capital project execution, with a strong track record in operational excellence, while Abdulrahman Yusuf Almulla has been appointed Manager Environment, Social & Governance (ESG).

He was over a decade of experience at Alba and a key role in launching EternAlTM, Alba’s first low carbon aluminium product line in 2024.

Senior manager promotions

In addition, Alba announced the promotion of two Bahraini nationals to senior manager roles, reinforcing the depth of national leadership across critical operational areas: Khalid Shareef has been promoted to Senior Manager Operational Support Services (OSS); and Hassan A. Qader has been promoted to the post of Senior Manager Casthouse Maintenance.

On the promotions, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said: "These leadership appointments reflect Alba’s disciplined approach to succession planning and Bahrainisation."

"Advancing Bahraini talent into managerial and Senior Manager roles demonstrates the strength of our internal leadership pipeline and our commitment to developing national capabilities that will lead Alba into the future, while continuing to strengthen our global commercial reach," he added.

With a Bahrainisation rate of 87%, Alba remains a national leader in talent development, while continuing to operate as a globally competitive industrial company serving international markets.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

