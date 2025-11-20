Bahrain - SICO, a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker, and investment bank with on-the-ground presence in Bahrain, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, has announced the appointment of Usman Ahmed, Group CEO of National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), as an executive director representing NBB for the current term ending March 31, 2026.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr Ahmed to SICO’s board of directors. His extensive regional and international banking experience, coupled with his strong strategic and operational expertise, will be a valuable addition to the board. We are confident that his leadership and insight will support SICO’s continued growth and regional ambitions,” said SICO chairman Abdulla Kamal.

Mr Ahmed is the Group CEO of the National Bank of Bahrain with more than 30 years of international banking experience across the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Over his career, he has held several senior leadership roles at Citi and Barclays, including chief executive officer and executive board director of Citi Malaysia, CEO and managing director for Citi Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, and global head of Citi Islamic Banking.

His experience spans corporate and investment banking, capital markets, and Islamic finance.

“I am honoured to join SICO’s board of directors. SICO is a highly respected institution with a strong track record in regional asset management and investment banking. I look forward to working closely with the chairman, the board, and the executive team to support SICO’s strategic direction and future growth,” said Mr Ahmed.

