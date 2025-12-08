Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, has announced the appointment of Mohamed Ahmed Bucheerei as the new head of strategy, transformation and business development, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Maysan Almaskati.

Bucheerei’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as Ithmaar Bank advances its comprehensive restructuring and transformation programme aimed at strengthening its business model, optimising capital, and delivering on a clearly defined strategic roadmap, said a statement from the bank.

Since joining Ithmaar in 2020, he has demonstrated strong capabilities in strategy formulation, restructuring, and transformation, contributing to noticeable improvements.

With more than 18 years of experience in banking, Bucheerei has contributed exceptionally to key strategic initiatives spanning capital restructuring, strategic exits, and the transition and integration of operations, said the statement.

His work has also supported the enhancement of corporate governance across Ithmaar. Prior to this appointment, he served as Head of Asset Management, it added.

In his new role, Bucheerei will oversee strategic planning, transformation programmes, corporate development, and business expansion.

He will also lead digitisation, ensuring that technology and innovation continue to drive operational excellence and digital growth.

Bucheerei holds a Master’s degree in Financial Technology from the University of Strathclyde in UK and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management (with a minor in IT) from Bentley University in Boston, US.-TradeArabia News Service

