HSBC has appointed Steve Hughes as CEO and head of Banking for Australia and New Zealand, effective January 1, 2026, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

Hughes, who joined HSBC in 2015, has led the wholesale banking division for Australia and New Zealand since January 2023. He previously spent over 20 years at The Royal Bank of Scotland, specializing in international banking operations.

Antony Shaw will step down as CEO of HSBC Australia and New Zealand by the end of the year, concluding over 19 years with the bank.

Appointed to his current role in September 2022, Shaw brings more than 30 years of experience in the banking sector, having worked with both local and international institutions.

