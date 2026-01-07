Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group obtained a license from Mastercard to expand its issuing and acquiring business in Syria, according to a press release.

Through this license, the MEA-focused lender will provide Mastercard payment solutions, accepted both locally and globally, to individuals and businesses.

The partnership marks a key step in both parties’ efforts to enhance digital banking, expand financial inclusion, and create technology-driven opportunities.

It also reflects QNB’s strategy to drive digital innovation across its global network and its commitment to supporting resilient growth in high-potential markets.

Adam Jones, division president, West Arabia at Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we are deepening our commitment to Syria as early investors in a market undergoing meaningful transformation.”

“By empowering our partner banks, we are enabling millions of citizens to access modern financial services and laying the foundations for a robust, future-ready payments ecosystem,” he added.

Jones emphasized: “Our work supports the country’s vision for sustainable economic progress, delivered with full respect for regulatory and compliance standards.”

This follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Mastercard and the Central Bank of Syria last September.

The MoU aimed at supporting the modernization of the country’s digital payments infrastructure and expanding access to secure and seamless digital transactions.

In December 2025, Moneyhash collaborated with Mastercard to expand merchant access to its Merchant Cloud platform across the MEA region.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).