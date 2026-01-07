RIYADH — Point-of-sale (POS) transactions in Saudi Arabia reached 255.361 million during the period from Dec. 28, 2025, to Jan. 3, 2026, with a total value of SR17.016 billion, up from SR13.028 billion recorded in the previous week, according to the Saudi Central Bank.

The central bank’s weekly POS bulletin showed that the transport sector recorded 7.092 million transactions worth SR1.216 billion, while the healthcare sector logged 10.925 million transactions valued at SR992.5 million.

Restaurants and cafés registered 60.568 million transactions worth SR1.902 billion, while bakeries and confectioneries recorded 7.766 million transactions valued at SR316.1 million.

The hotel sector saw 850,000 transactions worth SR396.1 million, while food and beverage outlets logged 57.147 million transactions valued at SR2.709 billion.

Spending on clothing and accessories totaled 12.577 million transactions worth SR1.605 billion, while the culture and entertainment sector recorded 4.997 million transactions valued at SR450.5 million.

Professional and business services accounted for 13.954 million transactions worth SR963.3 million.

Electronics and electrical appliances recorded 2.092 million transactions valued at SR232.1 million, while furniture and household supplies logged 3.322 million transactions worth SR677.5 million.

Building materials and construction activity totaled 2.837 million transactions valued at SR484.2 million, while jewelry sales recorded 381,000 transactions worth SR544.1 million.

The telecommunications sector logged 5.053 million transactions valued at SR255.4 million, while education-related transactions reached 178,000, worth SR235.5 million.

Utility and public services recorded 895,000 transactions valued at SR61.3 million, while fuel stations logged 17.973 million transactions worth SR1.079 billion.

Laundry services accounted for 3.087 million transactions valued at SR70.5 million, while other sectors recorded 43.666 million transactions worth SR2.827 billion.

At the city level, Riyadh recorded 79.619 million POS transactions valued at SR5.613 billion during the week.

Makkah logged 10.357 million transactions worth SR755.2 million, while Madinah recorded 10.153 million transactions valued at SR720.4 million.

Tabuk saw 5.229 million transactions worth SR331.2 million, Hail recorded 4.444 million transactions valued at SR295.3 million, and Abha logged 3.253 million transactions worth SR190.3 million.

Buraidah recorded 5.694 million transactions valued at SR417.4 million.

In the Eastern Province, Al Khobar recorded 5.241 million transactions worth SR467.5 million, while Dammam logged 10.356 million transactions valued at SR831.9 million.

Jeddah recorded 29.683 million transactions worth SR2.236 billion, while other cities across the Kingdom accounted for 27.287 million transactions valued at SR1.303 billion.

