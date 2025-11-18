Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the appointment of Husain Almohri as group chief executive for markets and client solutions, with effect from January 4, 2026.

Mr Almohri brings over 25 years of regional and international banking experience with a strong track record in trading, treasury management, and capital markets across the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkiye.

Prior to joining NBB, he held several senior leadership roles at HSBC Investment Bank in Dubai, most recently serving as managing director-head of trading Menat and regional head of Mena markets.

In this capacity, he managed multiple asset classes and oversaw all markets and securities services in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt and Algeria.

Mr Almohri holds a bachelor’s of science in management from the New York Institute of Technology, and diplomas in commercial studies and business administration from the University of Bahrain. This strategic appointment reflects NBB’s continued focus on expanding its capital markets capabilities and reinforcing its position as a regional financial leader.

