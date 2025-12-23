President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has issued presidential decree No. 733 of 2025, forming the board of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) for a one-year term, effective November 27th, as published by the Official Gazette.

Under the decree, Hassan Abdalla, acting governor of the CBE, will chair the board.

The board’s membership includes Rami Aboulnaga, deputy governor of the CBE, and Tarek El-Khouly, deputy governor of the CBE, alongside Mohammed Farid, acting chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).