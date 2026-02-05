Arab Finance: Credit Agricole Egypt recorded a 13.33% year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profits after tax in 2025, with EGP 6.960 billion, compared to EGP 8.030 billion, the unaudited financial results showed.

Net interest climbed by 3.94% to EGP 18.654 billion last year from EGP 17.946 billion in 2024.

Deposits at the bank hit EGP 110.179 billion at the end of December 2025, up 15.39% from EGP 95.484 billion a year earlier.

As for the standalone business, net profits after tax dropped by 13.15% YoY to EGP 6.948 billion in 2025 from EGP 8 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) recorded EGP 4.95 last year, versus EGP 5.70 at the end of December 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, Credit Agricole Egypt logged consolidated net profits attributable to the parent valued at EGP 5.144 billion, an annual drop of 15.47% from EGP 6.086 billion.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).