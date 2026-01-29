Egyptian investment bank Zilla Capital is targeting an expansion into Morocco in the second half of this year, Managing Partner and Head of Investment Banking Moustafa El Shenety told Zawya Arabic.

Founded in Egypt in 2018, Zilla Capital provides advisory services, manages initial public offerings (IPOs), merger and acquisition transactions, and asset management.

The firm currently operates in Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Kenya, and is awaiting regulatory approvals to begin operations in Saudi Arabia.

“There is a new market we are planning to expand into, which is Morocco... and this is expected in the second half of 2026,” El Shenety said.

He noted that the company plans to start its operations in Morocco by offering financial advisory services.

El Shenety said Zilla Capital hopes to obtain licenses to begin operating in Saudi Arabia by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

IPO activity is picking up in Morocco, with attention turning to the North African country amid expected momentum in infrastructure investments as it prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, continues to see strong momentum, particularly in the fixed income market.

Click here to read the article in Arabic.