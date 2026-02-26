Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank has announced that Sunday, March 1, 2026, will be a bank holiday, in accordance with Amiri Decree No. 57 of 2025, which outlines official working days, national occasions, and public holidays in Qatar.

The bank holiday is observed on the first Sunday of March each year.

All financial institutions will resume operations on Monday, March 2, 2026, the Qatar Central Bank said.

