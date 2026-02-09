Lesha Capital, the Saudi-based subsidiary of leading Qatari shari’a-compliant investment bank Lesha, has announced that it has obtained the licence from the kingdom's Capital Market Authority to fully operate as a regulated investment firm.

The CMA's "Managing Investments and Operating Funds" licence enables Lesha Capital to conduct a comprehensive range of investment activities within the scope of its approved license to position the firm as a partner, for institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and corporate stakeholders.

This achievement reflects the company’s strong governance frameworks, compliance standards, and operational capabilities aligned with Saudi Arabia’s evolving investment ecosystem, said a statement from Lesha Capital.

With this CMA approval, Lesha Capital will operate as a regulated investment firm in the kingdom, marking a major milestone in the Group’s regional expansion strategy and underscoring its long-term commitment to the Kingdom’s rapidly growing financial sector.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Lesha Bank, a leading Shari’a-compliant investment bank in Qatar and a publicly listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), Lesha Capital serves as the Group’s strategic platform for strengthening its investment presence in Saudi Arabia—the region’s largest and fastest-growing financial market.

The milestone supports the Group’s ambition to contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia’s asset management and capital markets landscape.

Mohammed Yousef Al Mana, Chairman of Lesha Capital, said: “The Saudi market is central to our long-term strategy. Our priority is to introduce specialized expertise and tailored investment offerings that support the evolving needs of investors across the Kingdom.”

With the licence secured, Lesha Capital will begin expanding its investment offerings in Saudi Arabia, focusing on Asset Management and Advisory while strengthening engagement with institutional investors, family offices, regulators, and policymakers across the Kingdom.

Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Board Member of Lesha Capital and Group CEO of Lesha Bank, said: "Securing the “Managing Investments and Operating Funds License” is a significant achievement for our Group. It reflects our commitment to strong governance and our confidence in the opportunities within the Saudi market."-TradeArabia News Service

