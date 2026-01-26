Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, the first bank in the market to introduce digital account opening, has further strengthened its leadership in innovation with the launch of its newly enhanced Corporate Digital Account Opening platform, offering businesses a faster, more secure, and fully digital onboarding experience designed to simplify and streamline the way companies open accounts.

The platform has been redesigned with a user-centric design and optimised functionality to simplify the corporate onboarding journey, setting a new benchmark in efficient, paperless business banking. Whether for startups, SMEs, or large enterprises, the platform ensures that opening a corporate account is now quicker, easier, and more reliable than ever before.

The enhanced platform is powered by Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, which automatically captures document information to ensure accuracy and save valuable time.

Customers can instantly receive their IBAN upon application submission, allowing businesses to get started without delay.

Applications can be tracked in real time, ensuring full transparency throughout the process. The platform delivers a streamlined, secure, and entirely paperless experience designed for the needs of today’s businesses.

Fahad Badar, EGM and Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer at Commercial Bank, highlighted the significance of the enhanced platform: “At Commercial Bank, we are committed to shaping the future of digital banking in Qatar. Our enhanced platform transforms the account opening journey into a seamless and effortless experience, setting a new standard for business banking. This innovation embodies our vision of delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower entrepreneurship and support corporate growth.”

