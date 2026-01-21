DOHA: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has become the first bank in the region to exceed a banking brand value of $10 billion, a major milestone driven by constant strong financial performance and robust sustained growth.

QNB has seen the value of its brand surge toU$10.3 billion, an 11% increase from the previous year, affirming its leadership as the most valuable banking brand in the region, according to Brand Finance Journal’s 2026 Top 500 Banking Brands report.

In another step forward reinforcing the Group’s regional leadership, QNB’s brand strength index (BSI) remained stable at 86, with AAA brand rating.

Globally, QNB is once again among the top 50 global banking brands, moving up 3 places to 36th. The Group secured the 244th position on the world's most valuablebrands across all sectors, climbing one place from its 2025 ranking, continuing to make its mark in the Global 500 report, which included giants like Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

This strong brand rating underscores the trust QNB enjoys among customers and shareholders, reinforcing its strategic approach in reinforcing its identity as a trusted financial partner locally, regionally, and internationally.

This recognition reflects QNB’s focus on brand building to hold a competitive edge and retain trust through continuous innovation, technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance,and various initiatives aimed at making real impact across its growing international network.

This new achievement also illustrates how far QNB has progressed in its ambition to be a leading bank in the Middle East and Africa in line with its 2030 strategy.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

