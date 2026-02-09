The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) is looking to expand into the Gulf region, other than Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Hesham Elsafty, Chief International Banking Officer at NBE, announced.

In an exclusive interview with Mubasher Info, Elsafty stated that the Riyadh branch will focus on financing large and medium-sized companies, foreign trade, and investment.

Moreover, it will contribute to boosting trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Yehia Aboulfotouh, Deputy Chairman of the NBE, pointed out that the lender was among the first banking institutions to apply to the Saudi authorities to open a branch in the Kingdom.

Soha El-Turky, the Deputy CEO at NBE, affirmed that this inauguration strengthens customer confidence in the bank both within the Gulf country and the wider region as well.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

