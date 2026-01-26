Egypt - Nasser Social Bank (NSB) has announced the launch of a new one-year “Sanad” savings certificate, offering an annual return of 18% paid yearly, or 17% paid monthly, as part of its efforts to provide highly competitive returns in the banking market.

The move reflects the bank’s commitment to strengthening financial inclusion, accelerating digital transformation, and encouraging a culture of saving across all segments of society.

Maya Morsi, Minister of Social Solidarity and Chair of Nasser Social Bank, said the introduction of the new certificate underscores the bank’s ongoing role in offering attractive banking products that respond to citizens’ needs and contribute to financial stability. She noted that NSB continues to develop its savings instruments in line with current economic requirements, balancing both social and economic objectives.

Morsi added that the “Sanad” certificate is available starting from EGP 1,000 and in multiples thereof, with returns calculated from the day following the deposit. Customers are also permitted to borrow against the certificate under facilitated terms, in accordance with applicable regulatory rules.

Meanwhile, Osama El-Sayed, Deputy Chair of the Board, said that as part of the bank’s focus on serving different segments of society—particularly senior citizens—and in line with its social and solidarity mandate, NSB will continue to offer the “Rad El-Gamil” certificate for seniors. The three-year certificate offers an annual return of 18.25% paid yearly, or 16.75% paid monthly, with the aim of supporting decent living standards for elderly citizens.

El-Sayed also noted that the bank provides a wide range of additional savings products, including certificates offering a cumulative return of up to 20.5% over three years, paid at maturity, and a cumulative return of 18.5% over 18 months, also paid at maturity. These are in addition to a three-year certificate with an 18% annual return, 17% paid quarterly, or 16.5% paid monthly, as well as the continued availability of the “Yom Beyom” account, which offers a cumulative daily return of 11.75%.

He stressed that these offerings are part of Nasser Social Bank’s broader strategy to expand access to banking services, widen the beneficiary base, support the state’s sustainable development goals, and strengthen social protection.

