AM Best has affirmed the financial strength rating of Mohandes Insurance (MOIN) at ‘B’ fair, while the long-term issuer credit rating was ‘bb’ fair, as per a bourse disclosure.

Moreover, the rating agency has maintained the Egypt National Scale Rating at ‘aaa.EG’ exceptional, with a stable outlook.

These ratings reflect Mohandes Insurance’s solid financial solvency position.

The company’s board members recently approved its estimated budget for 2026, targeting net profits of EGP 326 million.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).