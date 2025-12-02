Arab Finance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment has partnered with Orange Egypt to launch Fawry Cover services, provided through Fawry Insurance Brokerage, to all Orange customers, according to an emailed press release.

The collaboration reflects Fawry's role in supporting digital transformation and integrating insurance solutions within its financial system to meet clients’ needs and promote financial inclusion in Egypt.

Through the partnership, Orange Egypt customers will enjoy a safer and smoother purchasing experience when buying any device from the company's branches.

Moreover, it will enhance the added value offered to customers through insurance coverage of up to 80% of the device's value, according to the terms and conditions of the applicable insurance policy.

Integrating the expertise of both companies will enable the customers to protect their devices and boost their confidence in their daily services.

This reflects the two entities’ commitment to meeting the needs of the Egyptian consumer and fostering integration among different sectors to serve their interests and add real value to their experience.

The EGX-listed company recently launched Fawry Holding for Financial Investments, with an authorized capital of EGP 50 million after obtaining the Financial Regulatory Authority’s (FRA) approval.