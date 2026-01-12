Arab Finance: Mylo, the innovative fintech company born out of B.TECH, has completed its second securitization bond issuance at a value of EGP 1.76 billion, according to an emailed press release.

Following the success of the first issuance, the transaction reflects mylo’s strong financial position and ongoing expansion in sustainable digital finance solutions.

It was implemented after obtaining regulatory approvals, with EG Bank serving as the bond custodian. The offering comprises tranches with a 12-month maturity.

This highlights mylo’s ability to diversify its funding sources and support the growth of its Shariah-compliant consumer finance portfolio.

Mohamed Khattab, CEO of mylo, commented: “Successfully closing our second securitization bond issuance marks a significant milestone in mylo’s journey.”

Khattab added: “It reflects the confidence of financial institutions in the strength of our business model and the quality of our underlying financing portfolio, and it supports our vision of establishing sustainable funding channels that enable us to expand the reach of our digital solutions.”

He added that the issuance will fuel mylo’s next expansion phase. The company intends to grow its user base, expand its merchant and brand partnerships, and further invest in the platform’s technology infrastructure.

It is worth noting that mylo is among the first consumer finance companies in Egypt to receive the Financial Regulatory Authority’s (FRA) approval for fully digital onboarding, alongside a fintech license.

The company provides flexible installment solutions with terms of up to 48 months through a network of more than 5,000 brands across 15 categories.

