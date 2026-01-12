PHOTO
Abu Dhabi has formed the board of its new sovereign investment platform, L'IMAD Holding Company, as it steps up efforts to drive growth and diversify revenue sources, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday.
L'IMAD was among the Gulf backers of Paramount-Skydance's high-profile $108 billion bid for Warner Bros Discovery in December, alongside Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the Qatar Investment Authority, according to regulatory filings.
Its board is chaired by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and includes several senior Abu Dhabi officials.
This marks the first public disclosure of details about L'IMAD, though the size of its assets under management remains unclear.
It also recently acquired an 84.76% stake in Modon Holding PSC, which had been jointly owned by International Holding Company and Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company.
The platform will develop and manage a portfolio of assets and projects across priority sectors in the UAE and internationally, including infrastructure and real estate, financial services and asset management.
L'IMAD is Abu Dhabi's fourth sovereign investment platform, alongside Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala Investment Company and Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ).
