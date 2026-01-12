Abu Dhabi has formed the board of ‍its new ‍sovereign investment platform, L'IMAD Holding Company, as it ​steps up efforts to drive growth and diversify revenue ⁠sources, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday.

L'IMAD ⁠was among the ‌Gulf backers of Paramount-Skydance's high-profile $108 billion bid for Warner Bros Discovery in December, alongside ⁠Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the Qatar Investment Authority, according to regulatory filings.

Its board is chaired by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh ⁠Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed ​Al Nahyan, and includes several senior Abu Dhabi officials.

This marks the first ‍public disclosure of details about L'IMAD, though the size of ​its assets under management remains unclear.

It also recently acquired an 84.76% stake in Modon Holding PSC, which had been jointly owned by International Holding Company and Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company.

The platform will develop and manage a portfolio of assets and projects across priority sectors in the UAE and internationally, including infrastructure and real ⁠estate, financial services and asset management.

L'IMAD ‌is Abu Dhabi's fourth sovereign investment platform, alongside Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala Investment Company and ‌Abu Dhabi ⁠Development Holding Company (ADQ).

