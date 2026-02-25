Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), said the authority has attracted investments estimated at approximately $15bn, of which 70% are foreign and 30% domestic, with investors representing 28 countries.

He noted that the divs reflect growing international confidence in the zone’s investment climate. Gamal El-Din made the remarks during the fifth session of the Tuesday Seminar for the 2025–2026 academic year, which discussed the SCZONE project under the theme “The Future of Development Planning in a Changing World.”

Gamal El-Din explained that SCZONE spans around 455 square kilometres and comprises four integrated industrial zones: Sokhna, Qantara West, East Ismailia and East Port Said. It also includes six seaports that serve as a key logistical backbone for trade and industry, reinforcing the zone’s position as a regional hub for manufacturing and re-export activities.

On the drivers behind SCZONE’s performance, he cited the flexibility of its one-stop-shop investor services, the readiness of infrastructure and utilities in line with international standards, and the institutional integration between its industrial zones and affiliated ports. He stressed ongoing efforts to complete infrastructure and utility projects across all industrial ports, particularly amid rising investment demand, noting that these measures have strengthened the zone’s standing among global financial and business communities.

Gamal El-Din highlighted promising opportunities across several strategic sectors, including textiles, electric batteries, tyres and cast iron, alongside pharmaceuticals, building materials and other priority industries. He added that SCZONE aims not only to attract investments across 21 targeted sectors spanning industry, services and logistics, but also to localise full value chains, particularly in green energy-related industries.

Addressing challenges that may affect project returns, he pointed to constraints facing energy-intensive industries, the high cost of green fuels, global caution towards committing to green energy projects, and land characteristics in some eastern areas of the zone.

He added that the authority’s future vision includes creating approximately 300,000 direct job opportunities, increasing export value and intensifying focus on renewable energy and the green economy.

For his part, Alaa Zahran, Professor at the Macroeconomic Policies Centre, said the seminar aimed to shed light on the overall framework of the SCZONE project, reviewing its strategic objectives and implementation mechanisms. The session also examined its developmental dimensions, anticipated outcomes in the coming phase, and practical approaches to addressing challenges that could hinder maximising returns, as well as its broader social and economic implications for Egypt’s sustainable development path.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).