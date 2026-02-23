Muscat – Oman is ranked 55th in the inaugural Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index released by Henley & Partners in partnership with AlphaGeo. The sultanate recorded a total score of 63.80 out of 100, placing it in the ‘Favourable Outlook’ category.

The report assesses 226 countries and is the first of its kind to measure countries’ exposure to geopolitical, economic and climate risks, as well as their capacity to adapt and recover, revealing how resilience is increasingly concentrated in smaller, highly adaptive states.

Oman’s risk score stood at 27.5 (Out of 100, lower is better), categorised as low, while its resilience score was 55.05 (higher is better), rated high.

According to the data, Oman performed strongly in resilience indicators (0-1 scale) such as fiscal policy space (0.78), social progress (0.75), investments (0.58) and external accounts (0.58). It also showed steady results in quality of governance (0.55) and innovation (0.43). The sultanate’s key risks remain linked to physical climate exposure, while political instability, inflation and currency volatility risks are among the lowest globally.

In the GCC, the United Arab Emirates led the region, ranking 29th with a score of 71.34, followed by Qatar (38th, 68.12), Saudi Arabia (44th, 66.96), Kuwait (45th, 66.53) and Bahrain (74th, 60.03).

Globally, Switzerland topped the index, followed by Denmark, Norway, Singapore and Sweden. These countries scored high for governance, innovation and social progress, reflecting strong institutional and adaptive resilience. At the lower end, Lebanon (150th), Haiti, Pakistan, Nigeria and Sierra Leone (146th) ranked among the most at-risk countries due to instability and weak governance.

Henley & Partners described the index as the first comprehensive global benchmark that integrates both risk exposure and resilience capacity, offering insights for investors, policymakers and institutions.

Dr Christian H Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners, said, “This index is a new, useful tool in understanding where true sovereign risks and resilience lie. For investors, companies and global citizens, it offers unprecedented clarity on where to place confidence and capital in the years ahead.”

The report noted that the G7 economies continue to stand out for their stability, balancing relatively low risk with strong resilience, led by Germany, which ranks 10th globally, driven by climate readiness, economic complexity and innovation. Germany is followed by Canada (13th), the UK (23rd), France (29th), the US (32nd), Japan (35th) and Italy (48th). Collectively, the G7 demonstrates how robust institutions and adaptive capacity anchor global economic influence, stated the report.

Dr Parag Khanna, Founder and CEO of AlphaGeo, said, “High risk is not always negative if matched by strong resilience, while high resilience can conceal vulnerabilities, especially in advanced economies now facing political or fiscal pressures. Adaptation is the new imperative. The societies most committed to building resilience – through innovation, governance and climate preparedness – will attract investment, talent and long-term growth.”

Oman’s score

Fiscal policy space (0.78)

Social progress (0.75)

Investments (0.58)

External accounts (0.58)

Quality of governance (0.55)

Innovation (0.43)

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).