Muscat: Ubhar Capital SAOC (“Ubhar Capital”), a leading full-service investment company in the Sultanate of Oman, is pleased to announce the strategic partnership with Euroland, a globally recognized provider of Investor Relations (IR) and financial communication solutions.

This partnership underscores Ubhar Capital’s commitment to strengthening transparency, governance, and engagement across the capital market ecosystem. Under this collaboration, Ubhar Capital will offer a comprehensive suite of IR solutions to listed companies and corporates in Oman, leveraging Euroland’s international expertise, advanced digital platforms, and global best practices. The services will include IR solution, IR website development, financial reporting solutions, shareholder communication tools, analytics, and investor targeting support, all designed to enhance corporate visibility and facilitate effective engagement with local, regional and international investors.

The initiative aligns closely with the ongoing development agenda of the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), which has played a pivotal role in modernizing Oman’s capital markets infrastructure, strengthening disclosure standards, and promoting greater institutional participation. MSX’s continued focus on governance, transparency, and market accessibility has laid the foundation for a more dynamic and globally integrated capital market.

Commenting on the partnership, Ubhar Capital’s leadership noted that the introduction of structured, technology-driven IR services will help listed companies enhance valuation transparency, broaden investor outreach, and improve liquidity over time. As Oman’s market continues to attract foreign capital and institutional flows, professional IR capabilities will become increasingly critical in differentiating corporates and building long-term investor confidence.

By bridging global expertise with local market insight, Ubhar Capital aims to contribute meaningfully to the continued evolution and competitiveness of Oman’s capital markets.

About Ubhar Capital

Ubhar Capital SAOC is one of Oman’s leading full-service investment firm, providing a comprehensive range of services including brokerage, research, asset management, wealth management, investment banking, market making and liquidity providing.

About Euroland

Euroland is an international Investor Relations advisory and technology firm supporting listed companies worldwide with innovative IR and financial communication solutions.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

