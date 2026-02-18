Doha, Qatar: The year 2025 marked a significant acceleration in the development of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s services which is evident by stronger performance indicators, improved procedural efficiency, and the rapid advancement of digital transformation initiatives.

In a post on its X platform, the Ministry noted on the foreign investment front, 12,449 non-Qatari companies were established during 2025, achieving 600% growth compared to 2024, demonstrating the attractiveness of Qatar’s investment climate and reinforcing investor confidence.

Qatar is attracting foreign investment through various initiatives which reflect the country’s accelerated momentum in transforming its economy in line with the Third National Development Strategy.

Highlighting the performance indicators for fourth quarter of last year the Ministry of Commerce and Industry further stated that the Single Window platform continued enhancing its services, with 26 services developed in 2025.

The total number of transactions submitted through the Single Window platform reached 239,593, out of which 93 percent were submitted electronically. This reflects the efficiency of efforts to accelerate digital transformation in service delivery.

The Single Window platform performs a vital role in supporting investors establishing, and maintaining their business, throughout different phases, starting from planning to digitally acquiring the needed governmental approval, and registration, using a single smart platform.

The post added that the customer satisfaction rate for the electronic application service during the fourth quarter reached 95 percent.

