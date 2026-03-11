MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has affirmed that business operations across Oman’s special economic zones, free zones and industrial cities are continuing normally, with supply chains and logistics services functioning without disruption.

The assurance came during a virtual meeting chaired by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), with investors, operating companies, factories and chief executives across the zones under the authority’s supervision. Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, also attended the meeting.

Al Yousef said the authority remains committed to maintaining a safe and reliable investment environment for local and international investors. He noted that the government is working to ensure uninterrupted business activity, energy supplies and logistics services despite prevailing geopolitical developments in the region.

According to the chairman, trade and supply chains linked to the zones continue to operate smoothly, supported by normal land, sea and air traffic flows. He highlighted the government’s readiness to respond to changing conditions and safeguard economic activity.

Al Yousef added that OPAZ is coordinating closely with relevant government entities to ensure seamless operations and to address any operational challenges facing companies. Dedicated communication channels have also been activated to monitor supply chains and respond rapidly to issues raised by investors.

During the meeting, investors expressed appreciation for the government’s role in maintaining a stable business environment and for the political and economic stability enjoyed by the Sultanate of Oman. They also acknowledged the authority’s efforts in providing a secure framework for investment.

Some investors raised concerns about rising global shipping costs. OPAZ said it would study these challenges in coordination with relevant authorities to identify appropriate solutions.

Al Yousef reaffirmed that Oman remains committed to open trade policies and attracting foreign investment, while continuing to develop economic and free zones through new infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing competitiveness and drawing additional investment.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).