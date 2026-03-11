Oman Investment Bank has completed a $130 million minority investment in Uzum, Uzbekistan’s leading digital services ecosystem, by a consortium of investors led by sovereign entities of Oman.

Oman Investment Bank acted as financial adviser to the lead investor on the transaction, supporting the investment strategy and execution in Uzbekistan.

The investment underscores both strong international investment conviction in Uzbekistan and Uzum’s business model, execution capabilities and long-term growth trajectory. The investment further strengthens the Company’s position as a national digital champion and a key enabler of financial inclusion and digital transformation of Uzbekistan’s financial services sector, said a statement.

The investment will be used for multiple growth initiatives, including:

• Acceleration of expansion of Uzum’s fintech and digital lending platforms, including BNPL, consumer credit, and SME financing solutions;

• Support for ecosystem synergies between e-commerce, payments, logistics, and financial services to deepen customer engagement and lifetime value;

Djasur Djumaev, Founder and CEO of Uzum, commented: “This investment represents a major step forward in Uzum’s evolution as a national digital infrastructure platform. We have consistently focused on building sustainable, technology-driven services that meet the everyday needs of consumers and businesses. This partnership further strengthens our long-term capital base and aligns us with investors that share our strategic vision. As we prepare for our next phase of growth, including entry into the international capital markets, this funding will allow us to scale responsibly, invest in our talent and continue expanding access to modern financial services in Uzbekistan.”

This transaction represents the largest single investment in Uzum since its founding in 2022 and follows the $114 million funding round led by FinSight Ventures in March 2024 and the $70 million round completed in August 2025, led by Tencent and VR Capital.

Mohamed Sultan Al Habsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Oman Investment Bank, commented: “Oman Investment Bank is pleased to have advised on this milestone transaction and congratulates all parties on its successful completion. This transaction reflects the increasing strategic investment ties between the Sultanate of Oman and high-growth economies across Central Asia. We are pleased to have advised the lead investor on this landmark investment in Uzum, a company that has rapidly established itself as a cornerstone of Uzbekistan’s digital economy.

“At Oman Investment Bank, we remain committed to connecting regional capital with compelling international opportunities. Uzum’s strong market position, integrated digital ecosystem, and clear capital markets trajectory make it a highly attractive platform for long-term institutional investors.” -TradeArabia News Service

