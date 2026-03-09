KUWAIT CITY - Several leading banks in Kuwait have announced the temporary suspension of operations at their main headquarters as a precautionary safety measure, following recent security developments.

The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) stated that its headquarters will be closed from Sunday, March 8, until further notice, citing the need to ensure safety and maintain business continuity. The bank encouraged customers to stay updated through its official communication channels and reaffirmed that customers’ safety remains its top priority.

Boubyan Bank also announced the temporary suspension of operations at its main headquarters and affiliated branches on Sunday, emphasizing that the measure aims to safeguard both employees and customers.

Similarly, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) declared a one-day suspension of work on March 8 at its Main Buildings 1 and 2, as well as affiliated departments located in Baitak Tower.

All institutions expressed their commitment to taking necessary precautions while continuing to serve customers through electronic and alternative banking channels. They concluded their messages with wishes for the safety and protection of Kuwait, its leadership, and its people.

