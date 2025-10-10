BEIRUT - Eight Kuwaiti banks have secured positions among the top 100 Arab banks, with combined assets reaching approximately USD 367.7 billion, according to the Union of Arab Banks' (UAB) annual analytical study for 2024, released Thursday.

In a press statement, Wissam Fattouh, Secretary General of the UAB, confirmed the inclusion of the following Kuwaiti banks: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Burgan Bank, Gulf Bank, Ahli United Bank (AUB), Warba Bank, Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK), and Kuwait International Bank (KIB).

Fattouh detailed the individual rankings based on total assets:

NBK ranked 1st locally, 8th in the Arab world, and 179th globally.

KFH placed 2nd locally, 10th regionally, and 198th globally.

Burgan Bank came 3rd in Kuwait, 40th in the Arab region, and 571st globally.

Gulf Bank followed in 4th place locally, 41st Arab, and 587th global.

AUB secured 5th place locally, 43rd Arab, and 591st global.

Warba Bank stood 6th locally, 52nd regionally, and 716th globally.

CBK ranked 7th in Kuwait, 60th Arab, and 762nd global.

KIB completed the list, placing 8th locally, 67th Arab, and 822nd globally.

Fattouh stated that the total assets of the 100 largest Arab banks amounted to approximately USD 4.5 trillion at the end of 2024. The rankings span a wide regional footprint, with the United Arab Emirates leading the list with 16 banks, followed by Saudi Arabia (11 banks), Jordan (10), and both Morocco and Egypt (9 each).

Kuwait, along with Bahrain and Qatar, had 8 banks each featured in the top 100. Oman followed with 6, while Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya each had 4 banks included. Lebanon was represented by 2 banks, and Palestine by 1.

Fattouh also noted the strong presence of Islamic banking, with 24 Islamic banks making it to the top 100 list. These institutions collectively managed assets exceeding USD 991 billion, accounting for around 22 percent of the total assets of the leading Arab banks.

