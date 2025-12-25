Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approved publishing the capital raise prospectus recommended by the board of Banque du Caire, according to a bourse disclosure.

The lender plans to increase the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 30.5 billion from EGP 20.5 billion to support its expansion strategy.

The capital hike stands at EGP 10 billion, distributed over 5 billion shares at a nominal value of EGP 2 per share.

In October, a banking alliance, including Banque du Caire, granted a long-term syndicated Islamic financing agreement valued at EGP 5.2 billion for Inertia Egypt.

