Riyadh: The Social Development Bank (SDB) stated it has met all the objectives for 2025 in financing and development support, alongside expanding its non-financial services with a total amount approaching SAR 8 billion.

Achieving widespread financing across various sectors and segments, SDB has benefited 100,000 citizens and businesses with its loans, according to a press release.

Total financing provided to 8,000 businesses of entrepreneurs, as well as to small and emerging enterprises, reached SAR 3.10 billion.

Moreover, financing for freelancers and productive families totaled SAR 2.80 billion, benefiting 65,000 citizens.

SDB also secured SAR 2 billion worth of total social financing that supported 35,000 citizens.

Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, and Chairman of SDB, said: “The Social Development Bank, a key pillar in financing entrepreneurs and small businesses, plays a vital role in empowering the nation’s youth to turn their ideas into productive projects, contributing to a sustainable, innovative economy and advancing the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.”

In 2025, SDB continued to strengthen its non financial services portfolio as a cornerstone for empowering entrepreneurs and supporting project sustainability, as approximately 61,000 beneficiaries received empowerment and development services offered by the bank through its specialized programs.

Jada 30, a large business community, also expanded to 13 branches across Saudi Arabia, supporting 4,300 businesses, 1,300 of which were established in 2025.

The bank also continued its efforts to promote a culture of saving and financial literacy, opening more than 60,000 new savings accounts in 2025 under the ‘Zod Savings’ and ‘Zod Al Ajyal’ programs, underscoring its role in fostering a savings culture and supporting the financial stability of individuals and families.

Moreover, the value of portfolios allocated to the information technology, gaming, and esports sectors increased to SAR 1.30 billion. This support aims to bolster promising sectors, foster innovation, and open new horizons for youth and entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the bank's social responsibility portfolio witnessed significant expansion, reaching SAR 360 million in partnership with leading national entities. This portfolio is designed to support entrepreneurship and enhance societal impact through development initiatives that empower projects and improve their readiness.

CEO of the SDB, Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Hamidi, said: “The bank’s achievements in 2025 showcase a strong commitment to enhancing developmental impact through expanded partnerships with public and private sectors and the launch of new financing products.”

Al Hamidi noted: “It has prioritized promising sectors like financial technologies, gaming, and esports as key drivers of economic diversification and opportunity, aligning with national development priorities and Saudi Vision 2030.”

SDB actively participated in local, regional, and international events throughout 2025. Additionally, 51 agreements were signed to support empowerment and growth initiatives.

In September 2025, the bank announced it secured SAR 6.50 billion in total financing since the beginning of the year, benefiting more than 90,000 citizens and enterprises across Saudi Arabia.

