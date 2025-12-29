Pay10 and Commercial Bank of Dubai has announced the go-live of Open Finance services under the UAE’s Open Finance Initiative, AlTareq, marking a significant advancement in the country’s transition toward regulated, customer-centric digital financial services.

As part of this milestone, CBD in collaboration with Pay10 has enabled its retail current and savings accounts to connect through the UAE’s Open Finance framework, allowing customers to securely share data and initiate payments in line with Central Bank of the UAE regulations.

This activation represents one of the first large-scale retail implementations of Open Finance capabilities in the country, moving beyond controlled pilots into live customer usage.

The go-live has been implemented in collaboration with Pay10, the first entity licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE under the relevant Open Finance framework.

Together, Pay10 and CBD have completed live transactions in a production environment, validating technical integration, operational readiness, and end-to-end data and payment flows.

This phase marks a transition from early testing to structured, real-world deployment, enabling CBD to begin offering Open Finance-enabled services to its retail customers while maintaining robust governance, security, and compliance standards.

The activation has been enabled through Nebras, the Central Bank of the UAE supervised Open Finance platform. Nebras’ enablement of both Pay10 and CBD confirms that all regulatory, technical, and operational requirements have been met, with the appropriate oversight mechanisms in place to support secure participation in the Open Finance ecosystem.

Harry Gill, Founder and Chairman of Pay10, noted that the full scale go live represents a tangible step in translating the UAE leadership’s Open Finance vision into operational reality, enabling secure and regulated customer access while upholding the highest standards of trust, governance, and compliance.

Dr Bernd van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said; CBD’s full-scale Open Finance activation places the bank at the centre of a fundamental shift in the UAE’s financial architecture. We are proud to be one of the first banks in the UAE to take a major step in creating a more connected ecosystem that gives customers greater control over their financial interactions. This step reflects CBD’s long-term focus on creating seamless, digital-first customer experiences that accelerate the UAE’s growth and empowers both nationals and residents with innovative and transparent financial solutions.

