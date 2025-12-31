PHOTO
India's RBL Bank said on Wednesday that authorities have rejected its request to temporarily cap foreign shareholding in the lender at 24%, as it seeks regulatory clearances for Emirates NBD's proposed equity investment.
In October, Dubai's Emirates NBD announced a plan to buy 60% stake in RBL Bank for $3 billion.
RBL said that Emirates NBD has sufficient foreign shareholding headroom to acquire at least a 51% stake in the bank and both parties are engaging with the regulators for approvals.
(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)