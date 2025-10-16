Indian private lender RBL Bank said on Wednesday it will consider a proposal to raise funds at its board meeting on October 18.

The lender will consider raising funds through an issue of equity shares or equity-linked securities, RBL bank said in an exchange filing. This could include a proposal for a preferential issue of securities.

Earlier this week, Indian media and Reuters reported that Dubai's Emirates NBD Bank is in talks to buy a stake in RBL Bank, via a preferential issue. The Reserve Bank of India, the country's banking regulator, has backed the proposal in informal discussions, Reuters reported.

RBL Bank, in its notification to exchanges on Wednesday, did not specify which fund raising proposal it is considering. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Mexico City, Gopika Gopakumar in Mumbai; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)