Muscat – Jabal Asset Management, a Muscat-based investment manager specializing in emerging markets, Jabal has announced the launch of the Jabal India Fund – the first India-focused fund to be domiciled and launched from Oman.

The Jabal India Fund provides investors with access to India’s fast-growing economy, spanning technology, financial services, infrastructure, and consumer sectors. As a pioneer in emerging market investments, Jabal Asset Management leverages its seasoned global team to connect regional and international investors with high-quality opportunities. The fund will be advised by Kotak Mahindra Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., the international arm of one of India’s leading fund managers, bringing world-class expertise and on-the-ground insights.

Issa Mohammed Thabit Al Battashi, Managing Director of Jabal Asset Management, said:

“The Jabal India Fund represents a milestone for Oman’s financial sector and underscores our leadership in emerging market investment solutions. It offers investors in Oman and the wider region a unique vehicle to access India’s growth story, while further strengthening financial links between our two markets.“

Parag Sukhija, Head of Global Equities at Jabal Asset Management, said, “India offers one of the most stable and consistent growth stories in global markets. With Indian equities compounding strongly for over two decades, this fund provides foreign investors with an effective way to allocate to India as a long-term core portfolio holding. We are excited to open this opportunity from Oman to global investors seeking exposure to a resilient and high-potential economy.”

The launch of the Jabal India Fund firmly establishes Jabal Asset Management as a pioneer in cross-border emerging market investment solutions and reinforces Muscat’s role as a financial bridge between the region and Emerging Markets.

Jabal Asset Management (JAM) is a Muscat-based Emerging Markets specialist investment manager and broker licensed by the Financial Services Authority of Oman. JAM offers seven investment funds, discretionary mandates, and bespoke solutions across Oman, the GCC, China, India, and global emerging markets, spanning equities, fixed income, real estate, and private equity. JAM’s flagship digital platform J Invest Mobile App seamlessly integrates brokerage and asset management, enabling clients to open accounts, onboard digitally, and invest in global emerging markets with ease.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

