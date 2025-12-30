Arab Finance: Aman Holding, a portfolio company of Raya Holding, has signed a cooperation agreement with Habitat for Humanity Egypt (HFHE) to launch a pilot housing improvement finance program, according to an emailed press release.

The partnership aims at supporting low- and middle-income households and improving housing conditions in some of the most underserved communities in Upper Egypt.

Titled “Empowering Housing Improvements for Low-Income Households in Egypt through FinTech Solutions,” the program will be implemented as a one-year pilot in the governorates of Minya and Assiut.

Under the agreement, AMAN Consumer Finance will develop and offer a dedicated installment-based housing improvement finance product, backed by an integrated digital platform that links beneficiaries with a network of trusted building materials suppliers, contractors, and certified service providers. This ensures smooth access to reliable and affordable solutions.

Meanwhile, Habitat for Humanity Egypt will secure technical assistance, implement community engagement activities, and conduct field research to assess the needs of the targeted communities.

The collaboration aims to enable essential home upgrades, such as structural repairs, water and sanitation connections, electrical works, flooring, carpentry, painting, and energy-efficient solutions, including solar panels.

Khaled Shahin, Senior Commercial Director for Aman Holding, commented: “Through this collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Egypt, we are leveraging FinTech solutions to enable households to meet their essential housing needs in a digital, accessible, and responsible manner—creating sustainable social impact and reinforcing our commitment to supporting underserved communities.”

On his part, Ashraf Eid, National Director of Habitat for Humanity Egypt, said: “By combining technical expertise with innovative financial solutions, we aim to deliver tangible improvements in living conditions and create a scalable model for housing finance in Upper Egypt.”