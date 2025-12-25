Muscat – Central Bank of Oman (CBO) is reinforcing its national commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable economic development through its ‘She and Money’ programme, aimed at enhancing financial literacy among Omani women across the sultanate.

Implemented in cooperation with non-governmental organisations and civil society institutions, the initiative places particular focus on women in rural areas and underserved communities, where access to structured financial education is often limited. By equipping women with essential financial skills, the programme supports greater economic independence and responsible money management.

CBO stated it relies on strong partnerships with community-based organisations that maintain an active presence at the grassroots level, ensuring wider outreach and effective engagement with intended beneficiaries. This collaborative approach enables the programme to reach a broader segment of society and deliver lasting impact at individual, family and community levels.

As women gain a deeper understanding of savings, budgeting and investment tools, the benefits extend beyond the household, contributing to improved financial stability and reduced economic pressures. The ‘She and Money’ programme focuses on core financial principles, including budgeting, rationalising expenditure and promoting responsible borrowing. It also raises awareness of the risks associated with unplanned debt, while introducing participants to the basics of safe and appropriate investment aligned with their needs and capacities.

CBO said it views women’s financial empowerment as a cornerstone of wider social and economic development. Financially independent women contribute to stronger families and a more resilient national economy capable of adapting to future challenges.

With the gradual expansion of the programme and growing participation from civil society organisations and beneficiaries, the impact of this national initiative is expected to be evident in building a more inclusive and secure financial environment. Empowering women financially today, CBO stated, is a direct investment in tomorrow’s prosperity, fostering stable families, a progressive society and a stronger, more sustainable economy.

