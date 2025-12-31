Muscat- The Oman Economic Society hosted Dr. Saeed bin Mohammed Al-Saqri, Minister of Economy, to discuss the performance of the national economy between 2020 and 2025.

The minister touched on protectionist trade restrictions, climate change and inflation challenges, and global debt rates during the Period 2019-2025.

Replying to queries, the minister said that purchasing power is good and has not eroded due to inflation. He said around 35,000 Omanis are employed annually, which exceeded expectations at the start of the Tenth Five-Year Plan.

The Ministry expects the Omani economy to grow by 2.6 percent in 2026, compared to 2.2 percent during 2025.

The eleventh five-year plan aims to achieve real development results and ensure participation broad community in its preparation with the aim of coherence in the work of state institutions, and linking program planning Integrated between the long-term vision goals of Oman 2040 and the 2026-2030 Medium-Term Plan.

The Sultanate of Oman’s public debt decreased by the end of Q2 2025 to reach RO 14.1 billion compared to RO 14.4 billion by the end of the corresponding period in 2024, and the average annual growth target during the period 2021-2024 is estimated at 5 percent. Non-oil activities accounted for 73 percent of the Omani economy at constant prices during 2024.

Legislations

The year saw the issuing of the bank's regulations by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), the the anking Law, the Investment and Trade Court, the Public Health Law, the Electronic Transactions Law and the Financial Law, The Law on Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, as well as the promulgation of the Social Protection Fund Regulation, The executive regulations of the Social Protection Law, in addition to the issuance of real estate regulation laws, and tax on the income of individuals, and the collection of state dues. It was pointed out that RO577 million was allocated for Social Benefits in the 2025 Budget.

