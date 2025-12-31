Abu Dhabi Government has enacted comprehensive human resources legislation to modernise its employment framework, positioning the government as an employer of choice for high-performing professionals, and embedding meritocracy across its workforce of more than 25,000. The law takes effect on 1st January 2026.

The 2026 Human Resources Law transforms how Abu Dhabi Government attracts, develops, and retains talent. It establishes merit-based systems for recruitment and advancement, introduces competitive benefits that appeal to top performers, and creates clear pathways for career progression based on capability and results rather than tenure.

The legislation reflects a strategic shift toward building a high-performing, agile workforce equipped to deliver modern public services. By aligning government employment with best practices in talent management, the law strengthens Abu Dhabi's ability to compete for skilled professionals and experts in critical fields including AI, technology, policy, and specialised services.

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement (DGE), said, "This law fundamentally modernises how we approach human resources in government. We're creating an environment where exceptional talent chooses public service, where merit drives advancement, and where high performers are recognised and rewarded.

"The best professionals seek organisations that invest in their development, reward excellence, and provide clear career pathways. This legislation ensures we meet those expectations. It's about attracting the calibre of talent that will drive our continued progress towards an AI Native Government."

Ibrahim Nassir, Under-Secretary of DGE, said, "This legislation addresses a practical reality: the most talented professionals have options. They can work anywhere. Government must compete not just on mission, but on how we develop careers and support employees throughout their journey with us.

"We've built comprehensive learning programmes that ensure our people stay ahead of technological change. We've introduced accelerated pathways, so high performers aren't held back by rigid timelines. We've created work-life balance provisions that recognise employees have lives, families, and ambitions beyond their desks. This is how modern organisations attract and keep exceptional people, through this law, that is how Abu Dhabi Government operates."

The law establishes merit-based systems across the employee lifecycle. High performers benefit from accelerated promotion pathways that recognise exceptional work rather than requiring standard tenure periods. Performance-based allowances provide tangible recognition for distinguished contributions. Outstanding new graduates face reduced probation periods, enabling faster progression for those who demonstrate capability.

These provisions signal a clear commitment to rewarding results. Employees who excel advance faster, earn recognition, and access opportunities based on what they achieve, not only how long they serve.

To compete for high-performing professionals, the law introduces benefits that reflect what top talent values. Entrepreneurship leave enables employees to pursue business ventures while maintaining government careers, appealing to innovative professionals who seek diverse experiences. Enhanced and flexible parental leave, including doubled paternity provisions and extended maternity support, recognises that talented professionals prioritise family wellbeing. Flexible work arrangements, including compressed schedules, optimised hours and enhanced remote work options, provide the adaptability that skilled professionals expect from modern employers in an agile ecosystem such as Abu Dhabi.

These provisions address a fundamental challenge: talented individuals have choices about where to work. This law ensures government employment offers compelling reasons to choose and stay in public service.

The legislation modernises core HR systems to reflect contemporary workforce needs. Comprehensive learning and development programmes provide continuous reskilling opportunities, ensuring employees remain current with evolving requirements. Updated leave provisions, including marriage leave, enhanced bereavement support, and caregiving flexibility, recognise the full scope of employees' lives beyond work. Tailored arrangements for People of Determination ensure accessibility and inclusion across workplaces within the government.

These modernisations create an employment framework that attracts diverse talent while supporting sustained high performance. The law replaces outdated approaches with systems designed for today's workforce expectations and tomorrow's public service needs.

By embedding meritocracy, modernising systems, and positioning government as an employer of choice, the law provides mechanisms for retaining high performers, establishing a culture where excellence is recognised, developed, and rewarded.

The result is a human resources framework aligned with Abu Dhabi's ambitions for a capable, agile, high-performing and future-ready government workforce.

The Human Resources Law No. (08) of 2025 takes effect on 1st January 2026. DGE will work with government entities across Abu Dhabi to ensure effective implementation and provide comprehensive support to integrate the new systems and approaches.