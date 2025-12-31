Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has confirmed that a significant mass of dust moving from the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the coastal regions of the Oman Sea. According to the latest meteorological reports, northern governorates of the Sultanate are expected to be affected by this atmospheric phenomenon over the coming hours. This movement coincides with a prevailing cold air mass and active northwesterly winds that have recently triggered a noticeable drop in temperatures across most parts of the country.

The advancing dust front is anticipated to cause a decline in horizontal visibility, particularly in coastal and open desert areas. Authorities have highlighted that while the northern regions are at the highest risk of impact, the situation is being monitored closely to assess the extent of the spread towards inland governorates. Public safety advisories have been issued, particularly for motorists and individuals with respiratory sensitivities, to exercise caution during periods of reduced air quality and visibility.

