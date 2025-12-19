Muscat – Oman has officially inaugurated the first phase of its unified government financial system, known as ‘Maliyah’, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

Under the patronage of H E Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance, the initiative aims to modernise financial procedures and enhance integration between various state institutions.

This initial roll-out involves a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Finance and several key entities, including the Ministries of Health, Education, and Economy, as well as the Tax Authority and the Royal Hospital.

The ‘Maliyah’ system is a core pillar of the Oman Vision 2040 and the National Digital Economy Programme, designed to provide integrated financial solutions and a user-friendly interface for better fiscal planning.

By streamlining payments and providing real-time data for decision-making, the system serves as a modern replacement for legacy frameworks.

Following this successful launch, the Ministry plans a gradual transition for all remaining government units, with full implementation expected to be completed across the Sultanate by 2028.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

