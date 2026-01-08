The valuable mineral resources in Saudi Arabia's Jazan Region is estimated at over SAR127 billion, making it one of the most promising regions for investment in specialised industries, a report said.

Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Spokesman Jarrah Al-Jarrah stated that the number of active mining licenses in the region has reached 63, covering a total area of 45.54 sq km, with investments totaling SAR4 billion, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

He added that there are 11 mining complexes in the region, spanning a total area of 221.04 sq km.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef visited Jazan Region on Wednesday to follow up on efforts to develop the industry and mining sectors in the region.

