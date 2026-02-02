Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia have launched the qualification process for the third phase of the Exploration Enablement Programme (EEP), aimed at accelerating mineral exploration and attracting high-quality local and international mining investors.

The EEP is designed to reduce early-stage investment risks while supporting the development of Saudi Arabia’s mining sector through financial incentives and workforce localisation.

According to an Arabic language press statement issed on Sunday, eligible projects can receive cash incentives covering up to 25 percent of exploration costs, including drilling, laboratory testing and geological studies. Participants are also eligible for wage support of up to 15 percent for resident employes

In addition, the programme covers up to 70 percent of Saudi employee salary costs during the first two years, rising to 100 percent thereafter, supporting talent development, national capability building, job localisation and geological knowledge transfer.

According to the ministries’ timeline, applications will be accepted from 14 January to 31 March 2026, followed by evaluation and agreement signing between 1 April and 31 May 2026. Qualified projects are expected to be announced from 1 June to 31 July 2026.

Exploration data will be submitted during the reimbursement phase from 1 September to 30 November 2026, with enablement funds scheduled for disbursement in January 2027. The collected exploration data will then be published on Saudi Arabia’s National Geological Database in April 2027.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

