MUSCAT - The Ministry of Energy and Minerals participated in the fifth International Mining Conference in Riyadh, one of the world’s leading platforms for discussions on mining development, mineral supply chains and sustainability.

The conference brought together delegates from more than 100 countries, including ministers, policymakers, industry experts and representatives of major international mining companies and organisations.

Oman’s delegation was led by Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, who said Oman’s participation reflects the rapid progress of its minerals sector and its commitment to adopting global best practices.

Al Hadhrami noted that the sector has achieved key milestones, including the start of copper and silica concentrate production and the development of mineral resources such as chromium, gypsum, limestone, salt and laterite. These advances support value creation and economic diversification.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to attract local and foreign investment, supported by the digitisation of sector management through the “Taqah” digital services platform, which streamlines licensing, investment competition, monitoring and revenue collection under principles of transparency and equal opportunity.

Further developments include the rollout of ready-to-operate concession areas via smart digital platforms and the establishment of a specialised company to regulate mineral trading, improving governance and market efficiency.

Al Hadhrami also underscored the importance of the “Majd” Local Content Programme, which aims to strengthen national companies, localise supply chains, build local capabilities and maximise the economic and social impact of mining projects in line with Oman Vision 2040.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Omani delegation held bilateral meetings with international mining firms and institutions to explore cooperation, joint investments and opportunities across exploration, mining and mineral project development.

The participation reinforces Oman’s drive to enhance competitiveness, attract quality investment and position itself as a promising regional and international hub for mining investment.

