The Environment Authority as launched the Rozna Green Certification as part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability and establish green building principles in the Sultanate of Oman.

The first certificate in the Rozna Green Certification System was also announced and awarded to the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, after it met the evaluation requirements and Rozna standards as the first pilot building compliant with the standards in the projects category.The Green Certification System comes as a national framework aimed at evaluating and classifying projects and facilities according to approved environmental standards.

This contributes to raising the efficiency of natural resource use, reducing environmental impact, and improving the quality of the built environment.The first accreditation certificate as an approved auditing body in the Rozna Green System was also announcedand awarded to the office of Renardet SA & Partners Engineering Consultants LLC, in recognition of their accreditation as the first auditing body licensed by the Environment Authority to conduct assessments of the Rozna Green Certification standards in the projects category.

Rozna is the national system for assessing green buildings, representing one of the cornerstones of the green certification system.

It assesses buildings and facilities—existing, under construction, or planned—according to a set of criteria including energy and water efficiency, use of sustainable materials, indoor environmental quality, waste management, and innovation in design and operation.Through Rozna and the green certification system, the Environment Authority aims to encourage government and private entities and developers to adopt sustainable building practices and support the transition to a green economy, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate's efforts to reduce emissions and achieve long-term environmental sustainability.

