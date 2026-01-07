BHM Capital, a leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, has announced its acceptance as a member of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) under the Supporting Partner category.

With this milestone, BHM Capital becomes the first financial institution from the UAE to join FEAS, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening regional market connectivity and advancing cross-border collaboration across the Euro-Asian capital markets landscape, the company said.

FEAS is a prominent international association that brings together stock exchanges, post-trade institutions, and capital market stakeholders from across Europe and Asia, serving as a platform for cooperation, dialogue, and the exchange of best practices among market participants. Through its participation in FEAS, BHM Capital aims to contribute to initiatives that support market development and institutional collaboration at both regional and international levels.

This membership forms part of BHM Capital’s broader regional integration strategy, pursued in alignment with market connectivity initiatives led by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, including its engagement through Tabadul Hub. As the only UAE financial market representing the UAE within FEAS, ADX plays a central role within the federation.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, said: “Our participation in FEAS aligns with BHM Capital’s long-term vision to promote collaboration, accessibility, and sustainable growth within global capital markets. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen regional connectivity and contribute to the advancement of integrated financial ecosystems.”

Radu Hanga, Chairman of FEAS, commented: “The addition of BHM Capital to the FEAS community reinforces our commitment to bringing together the most dynamic players in the global financial landscape. Their role as a pioneer in the UAE markets aligns perfectly with our vision of 'FEASible Diversity.' We look forward to the unique perspectives they will bring to our network, helping to drive innovation and growth for all our members and partners.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, the Group CEO of the ADX Group and Vice Chairman of FEAS, added: “We congratulate BHM on becoming the first UAE financial institution to join FEAS. This milestone underscores the UAE’s role in the regional and global financial landscape, while BHM’s partnerships enhance market access and create new opportunities for investors.”

