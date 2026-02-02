Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, has delivered exceptional results for the full year 2025, marked by transformational international expansion, record loan and deposit growth.

Operating income reached AED12.6 billion ($3.43 billion) in 2025, up 3% year-on-year on an adjusted basis excluding the one-off gain resulting from the IDFAA partial divestment in 2024, supported by higher origination volumes and stronger income contribution across Mashreq’s franchises.

Net profit before tax reached AED8.3 billion ($2.26 billion) in 2025, with net profit after tax of AED7.0 billion ($1.91 billion), reflecting the bank’s ability to translate scale, diversification and operating discipline into strong earnings despite the introduction of corporate income taxation.

Performance in 2025 was driven by strong balance-sheet expansion, with customer loans growing 32% year-on-year, customer deposits increasing 27%, and total assets rising 25% to AED335 billion, as Mashreq scaled its digital-first operating model and captured increased trade and capital flows across key global corridors.

Mashreq maintained strong efficiency, with a cost-to-income ratio of 31%, supported by a structurally strong funding profile underpinned by a CASA ratio of 62%. Asset quality remained industry-leading, with a non-performing loan ratio of 1.0% and a coverage ratio of 263%, underpinned by strong portfolio performance and sustained credit discipline across geographies.

The year also marked a milestone in Mashreq’s institutional standing, with its designation as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB) by the Central Bank of the UAE, reflecting the bank’s scale, systemic relevance and robust risk governance as it continues to expand its global footprint.

The year, the bank achieved a strategic repositioning as the connector bank for emerging trade corridors spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

“As we reflect on 2025, Mashreq’s progress is defined by resilience, disciplined growth, and a clear commitment to our purpose as a trusted enabler of financial advancement across borders. In a year that tested global markets and accelerated the shift toward a digital-first economy, Mashreq delivered a strong performance, achieving a net profit before tax of AED8.3 billion," said Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman, Mashreq.

"This outcome reflects the strength of our strategy, the trust of our clients, and the enduring relevance of our role in the UAE’s evolving financial landscape. Being recognised as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank by the Central Bank of the UAE is not only an honor but also a responsibility, one that underscores our position as a foundational pillar in the country’s continued rise as a regional and global financial hub.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on advancing innovation, expanding our international reach, and embedding sustainability into our long-term agenda. With a strong foundation and a forward-looking vision, Mashreq will continue to empower clients, communities, and economies through inclusive, human-centric and technology-enabled banking.”

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq, said: “2025 marked another pivotal year in Mashreq’s journey as a digitally advanced, globally connected bank serving clients across some of the world’s most dynamic trade and investment corridors. In a year of continued transformation and growth, we delivered operating income of AED12.6 billion, expanded our total assets by 25% to AED335 billion, and achieved a return on equity of 20%, all while maintaining a cost-to-income ratio of 31%, among the best in the industry.

"This performance reflects our ability to scale strategically, remain agile in a changing economic environment, and deliver value through a diversified business model. Our expansion across strategic markets such as Türkiye, India, Egypt, and the US, the launch of our fully digital bank in Pakistan, and the continued development of Mashreq NEO platforms have enabled us to serve clients across retail, SME, and institutional segments with speed, intelligence and consistency.

"As the only US dollar clearing bank based in the region, we have strengthened our role as a critical hub for cross-border trade, capital markets, and settlement infrastructure. Our wholesale banking and capital markets franchises continued to grow, and we were proud to support regional clients in accessing global investors and liquidity through innovative financing solutions."

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).