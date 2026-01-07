Muscat: The Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of the "Oman Global Financial Centre."

The centre, which will enjoy legislative, administrative, and regulatory autonomy, is designed to create a compelling environment for commercial banks and specialized global financial institutions in commercial and Islamic banking, finance, insurance, and related support services.

The center will operate as an enabling environment with multiple privileges for managing investments, establishing companies, and setting up commercial partnerships based on facilitating the movement of capital and financial services and supporting financial innovation.

His Excellency explained that through this center, the Sultanate of Oman will benefit from the advantages it enjoys in terms of political stability, investment attractiveness, and economic partnerships with various countries around the world.

