Turkish state lender ‍Ziraat Bank has ‍expressed interest in ​launching banking operations in neighboring Syria ⁠with the country's central bank, ⁠its Chief Executive Alpaslan ‌Cakar told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We have ⁠presented our intention to commence banking operations in Syria to the Central Bank ⁠of Syria and ​are closely monitoring the process in coordination ‍with the relevant authorities," he said ​in written responses to questions.

Ziraat is also in discussions with Syrian banks "to strengthen correspondent banking relationships and establish potential collaborations," Cakar added.

There was no immediate response from Syrian Central ⁠Bank Governor Abdelkader Husrieh ‌to a Reuters request for comment on the ‌matter.

(Reporting ⁠by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by ⁠Jonathan Spicer and Louise Heavens)