Doha, Qatar: In cooperation with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), QNB has enabled the acceptance of QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across Qatar via point-of-sale (POS) terminals for QNB’s merchant clients powered by NETSTARS’ payment solution.

To mark this significant milestone, a special ceremony was held at QNB, attended by the Indian Ambassador to Qatar, H E Vipul, alongside senior executives from QNB Group and Qatar Airways Group, highlighting the strong bilateral cooperation and commitment to enhancing payment convenience for Indian travelers.

Qatar Duty Free (QDF), part of Qatar Airways Group, became the first merchant to go live on UPI, enabling Indian travelers, who represent the second largest segment of visitors to the country, to make seamless payments at duty-free stores, making their shopping experience memorable.

This move will also allow them to carry out UPI payments seamlessly at the country’s major tourist attractions, helping them to make real-time transactions by limiting the need to carry cash and currency exchange hassle.

The acceptance of UPI in Qatar promotes interoperability and expands UPI’s global reach. Moreover, it is expected to benefit Qatar’s retail and tourism sectors as UPI acceptance will increase transaction volumes of merchants who will be able to scale their business while offering convenience to customers.

Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, Group Chief Business Officer, QNB, said “We are excited to introduce UPI in Qatar and proud to be at the forefront of innovating the payment landscape. This milestone not only enhances the convenience for Indian travelers but also brings significant benefits to the Qatari market by promoting cashless transactions, boosting retail and tourist sectors, and strengthening interoperability in the payments ecosystem. Importantly, it will also enable local merchants to thrive by attracting more customers and providing them with seamless digital payment options.”

Ritesh Shukla, CEO, NPCI International, said, “We aim to enhance the acceptance of UPI globally and create a truly interoperable global payment network. The partnership with QNB is a step towards this journey. It will help millions of Indian travelers make seamless, secure digital transactions and reduce their dependence on cash. As UPI makes its mark, we are focused on driving interoperability and making cross-border payment experiences hassle-free for users.”

Tuyoshi Ri, Representative Director and CEO of NETSTARS Co., Ltd., said, “We are honoured to be part of this strategic partnership and milestone, enabling UPI for the first time in Qatar together with NPCI International, Qatar Airways Group and Qatar National Bank. This aligns with our mission to expand seamless and secure payment experiences globally. We are proud to contribute to this launch in Qatar, which will empower local merchants in Qatar to accept digital payments conveniently and efficiently from millions of international travelers.”

